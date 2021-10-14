Anorak News | In times of increased power costs, British trains turn to diesel

In times of increased power costs, British trains turn to diesel
Diesel is bad. Electric is good – well, so long as you don’t want to do anything it is:
Freightliner has confirmed that it will be withdrawing its entire fleet of electric locomotives in response to soaring electricity prices.
The company – which is the largest UK freight operator of electric locomotives – says it has been forced to replace its 23 Class 90s with diesel traction following a steep rise in wholesale electricity prices of more than 200% between September and October.
A Freightliner spokesman said: “As a result of an unprecedented increase in electricity prices, FL has taken the difficult decision to temporarily replace its electric freight services with diesel-hauled services in order to maintain a cost-effective solution for transporting essential goods and supplies around the UK.
Brave new world.
Posted: 14th, October 2021 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink