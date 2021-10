Where Satan Shops: Cathy Don’t Go To The Supermarket Today, a 1980s Christian pop video

In the 1980s, Heaven’s Magic were begging Cathy not to go to the supermarket. The Devil was waiting there for her with his ‘666’ scanner. The song was produced by a Christian religious movement Family International, previously known as Children of God and Family of Love.

