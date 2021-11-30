Anorak News | Spider-Man: No Way Home Unmasks its Green Goblin

Spider-Man: No Way Home Unmasks its Green Goblin

Sony has released its new poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home which focuses on Tom Holland as Spider-Man, but also, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stranger and Zendaya as MJ. The poster comes after last week’s trailer release which confirmed the appearances of Sandman from Spider-Man 3 and Lizard from The Amazing Spider-Man.

We started getting visitors… from every universe. Watch the official trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17.



Tickets on sale C̶y̶b̶e̶r̶ Spider-Monday, November 29. pic.twitter.com/poLaE677On — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 17, 2021

The latter two movies are simply two of the many Spider-Man appearances that this comic character has had over the years. Spider-Man appeared in other movies such as Iron Man 2, in various TV series, comics, docuseries, one-shots, clothing merchandise, popular video games such as the Spider-Man video game in 2018, and even in online casinos as slot games such as Spider-Man: Attack of the Green Goblin by Playtech, the developer behind some of the best new slot sites out there.

Albeit in arm form for Doc Ock, the three main villains also appear on the poster, Doctor Octopus, the Green Goblin, and Electro. However, what struck fans the most out of this poster is the fact that the Goblin appears as a maskless Willem Dafoe.

There is still so much speculation to be made on Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is still very unclear the roles that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will have in this movie. However, Sony is doing a great job at keeping the mystery for this movie which is further creating the necessary hype and tension.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will also see the return of Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson. What we know so far about the movie is that it will pick up from where Spider-Man: Far From Home left off, with Peter Parker trying to clear his name from the damage that Mysterio has done. He attempts to seek help from Doctor Strange, although this will backfire and cause other complications for Peter.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the theatres on December 17.

Anorak

Posted: 30th, November 2021 | In: Film Comment | TrackBack | Permalink