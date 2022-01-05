Anorak News | Winnie the Pooh is now in the public domain

Winnie the Pooh is now in the public domain

This Public Domain Day on January 1, 2022 meant works from 1926 lost their copyright and became yours to play around with and enjoy. Around 400,000 recordings published before 1923 entered the public domain thanks to the 2018 Music Modernization Act (MMA).

You can explore them at the National Jukebox, the Library of Congress’ archive of sound.

You can find music to go with your version of A. A. Milne’s first Winnie the Pooh book. Here are some more books now in the public domain:

A. A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh, illustrations by E. H. Shepard

Ernest Hemingway, The Sun Also Rises

Dorothy Parker, Enough Rope

Langston Hughes, The Weary Blues

T. E. Lawrence, The Seven Pillars of Wisdom

Agatha Christie, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd

Arthur Conan Doyle, The Land of Mist

Edna Ferber, Show Boat

William Faulkner, Soldiers’ Pay

Willa Cather, My Mortal Enemy

D. H. Lawrence, The Plumed Serpent

H. L. Mencken, Notes on Democracy

Vita Sackville-West’s The Land

Franz Kafka’s The Castle

Felix Salten’s Bambi, A Life in the Woods

