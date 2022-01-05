Anorak News | Winnie the Pooh is now in the public domain

Winnie the Pooh is now in the public domain
This Public Domain Day on January 1, 2022 meant works from 1926 lost their copyright and became yours to play around with and enjoy. Around 400,000 recordings published before 1923 entered the public domain thanks to the 2018 Music Modernization Act (MMA).
You can explore them at the National Jukebox, the Library of Congress’ archive of sound.
You can find music to go with your version of A. A. Milne’s first Winnie the Pooh book. Here are some more books now in the public domain:
- A. A. Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh, illustrations by E. H. Shepard
- Ernest Hemingway, The Sun Also Rises
- Dorothy Parker, Enough Rope
- Langston Hughes, The Weary Blues
- T. E. Lawrence, The Seven Pillars of Wisdom
- Agatha Christie, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd
- Arthur Conan Doyle, The Land of Mist
- Edna Ferber, Show Boat
- William Faulkner, Soldiers’ Pay
- Willa Cather, My Mortal Enemy
- D. H. Lawrence, The Plumed Serpent
- H. L. Mencken, Notes on Democracy
- Vita Sackville-West’s The Land
- Franz Kafka’s The Castle
- Felix Salten’s Bambi, A Life in the Woods
Posted: 5th, January 2022 | In: Books, News, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink