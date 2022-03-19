Russian cosmonauts arrive at International Space Station dressed in yellow and blue of Ukraine

The three new arrivals on ISS were dressed in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag as they emerged from their Soyuz capsule after docking with the space station. Their yellow uniforms carried blue stripes, instead of the standard-issue blue.

If it was a bold statement against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine it was done far away from Vladimir Putin’s goons.

Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov took off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory yesterday, joining the crew of two Russians, four Americans and one German.

In a message to Earth, Artemyev said crews choose their own outfits. “It became our turn to pick a colour. But, in fact, we had accumulated a lot of yellow material so we needed to use it. So that’s why we had to wear yellow.”

Whether or not the message reached the Russian people trammelled by the country’s censored media is no clear. After all, they’ve lied before about what goes on in space…

Anorak

