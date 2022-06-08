Anorak News | The coolest Wrapping Paper on the web

The coolest Wrapping Paper on the web

Over at the Flashbak Shop, they’ve got what might be the coolest wrapping paper ever. With designs by the likes of Ernst Haeckel, Louis Wain, Gustav Klimt and Wassily Kandinsky, your gift will never look better. Never buy boring wrapping paper again. Check out their full range of wrapping paper.

They also have great deal on their gorgeous fine art greeting cards and postcards – buy any 10 or more and get 20% off your total order. Postcards come with a craft envelope, so you can make art part of any gift.

Check out the Flashbak Shop for the coolest wrapping paper ever and much more.

Anorak

