Anorak | Stunning Kodachrome Photos of London in the 1970s

Stunning Kodachrome Photos of London in the 1970s

13th, February 2018

David Granick’s wonderful photos of London in warm, cinematic Kodachrome take us back to the street of Mile End, Stepney Green and Whitechapel.

 

 

david granick london kodachrome david granick london kodachrome david granick london kodachrome david granick london kodachrome david granick london kodachrome david granick london kodachrome david granick london kodachrome david granick london kodachrome david granick london kodachrome

 

The East End in Colour 1960-1980 by David Granick is published by Hoxton Mini Press. An exhibition is at Tower Hamlets Local History Library & Archives until 3 May 2018. Via Flashbak



