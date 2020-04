Crowds of New York City – Photos

New York City has been hit hard by the coronavirus. Streets normally thronged with people are near empty. Traffic is lighter than a Joe Biden kiss. Over on Flashbak, gorgeous views of what the city looked like when fuller of people.

FSA/8d36000/8d36200\8d36282a.tif

FSA/8d36000/8d36200\8d36272a.tif

FSA/8d35000/8d35800\8d35861a.tif

https://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/ppmsca.01203

Many more photos of crowds on New York City at : – New York City Crowds In The Early And Mid 20th Century

