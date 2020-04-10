Anorak News | Jim Downie’s snapshots create a biography in time

When Jim Downie’s Mother died he inherited all of her family photographs. Among them were snapshots taken on holidays to Kinghorn, Fife. He tells Flashbak:

My family, all of my family cousins, aunts, uncles, all went to Kinghorn for their holidays. I think my grandmother originally came from Fife and I think when she was older, probably fifty or so, she started going back to Kinghorn for her holidays. All the sons and daughters started going. During the Trade’s Fortnight, we used to go from Edinburgh to Kinghorn. We stayed in the same house for those two weeks every year. I sometimes stayed with my Mum there for a month because my Father, who was a painter and decorator, would travel back-and-forth by train to work, so we would be there for a month just exploring the place.

My Mother was a bit of photographer with her Box Brownie and my Dad used to write on the back the place and when the pictures were taken.

When my Mum died, about five years ago, I found all these photographs that been taken during that period. I hoped they wouldn’t go to waste. So, I scanned every one of them and kept them on my computer. I had always thought of going back to Kinghorn. When I took my Mum’s ashes there to spread that gave me the idea of looking at places I remembered through these black and white photographs. That idea was put into my head.