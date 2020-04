March 31 1990: the Poll Tax riot

On 31 March 1990, the poll tax riots erupted in London’s Trafalgar Square. The story goes that police attacked 200,000 demonstrators. The riots were a catalyst for more sedate opposition to the tax. The tax was defeated by a non-payment campaign.

Poll Tax Riot 31st Mar 1990

Poll Tax Riot 31st Mar 1990

More Galleries

Anorak

Posted: 1st, April 2020 | In: In Pictures, News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink