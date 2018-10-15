Anorak News | Princess Margaret’s absurd morning rituals were ‘such fun’

Princess Margaret’s absurd morning rituals were ‘such fun’

In 1955, Princess Margaret shared with the world her morning routine. The Queen’s chain-smoking sister’s regimented daily habits, with her “punishing schedule of drinking and smoking”, were revealed in Ma’am Darling by the satirist Craig Brown. “For a while,” writes Brown, Princess Margaret “glued matchboxes to tumblers so that she could strike matches while drinking, but it was a craze that never caught on.’ But worse than her fabled rudeness – an “unstoppable urge to say the first thing that came into her head, just so long as it was sufficiently unpleasant” – and vapid weltschmerz of her rank in life, were the sycophants. As Brown notes:

Receiving a prize from the young Princess Margaret in 1958, the 52-year-old John Betjeman was so overwhelmed by her curvaceous presence that tears came into his eyes, a reaction duly noted by his waspish friend, Maurice Bowra, the chairman of the judges, who lampooned it in a parodic verse: “Green with lust and sick with shyness

Let me lick your lacquered toes.

Gosh, O gosh, your Royal Highness

Put your finger up my nose …”

Mingling with the obsequious is wonderful, but the morning’s were peak princess:

Princess Margaret’s morning routine c 1955. Yassgirl. pic.twitter.com/YbCAvhtfMC — Gareth Roberts MA (Failed) (@OldRoberts953) October 20, 2017

They really are not like the rest of us. As JG Ballard noted in Princess Margaret’s Facelift: “Somewhere in this paradoxical space our imaginations are free to range, and we find ourselves experimenting like impresarios with all the possibilities that these magnified figures seem to offer us.” As Mags would say through a tight mouth, her sarcastic eyes a small sign of life amongst the panto Munsters, “Such fun!”

