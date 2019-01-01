Anorak News | Manchester Knife Attack: Allah off the hook in Co-op ‘terror’ stabbing

Manchester Knife Attack: Allah off the hook in Co-op ‘terror’ stabbing

Now we get to know why the BBC and Sun chose to tell us where the man who allegedly knifed three people in Manchester on New Year’s Eve and his family pray. It seemed an odd fact to include in a crime report. but today the BBC declares: “Manchester stabbings: Suspect’s family offers prayers for victims.” Granted the BBC doesn’t tell us where the man’s family pray, but we can assume it’s most often in a house of prayer rather than in the potting shed or bath.

The man’s family say their “thoughts and prayers” are with the three victims. As for their relative, well, he’s been detained under the Mental Health Act. A Greater Manchester Police spokesman says, “There is nothing to suggest the involvement of other people in this attack, but confirming this remains a main priority for the investigation.”

The BBC adds:

People detained under the Mental Health Act need urgent treatment and are at risk of harm to themselves or others. Police officers can take someone who they believe is in need of immediate care or control to a place of safety (a hospital or, sometimes, a police station) and detain them under Section 136 of the act The detained person is then assessed by an approved mental health professional and a doctor and can be held for up to 72 hours – during which time a decision will be made as to whether further detention (of up to six months) under the act is necessary Detention under the act means someone can be medically treated against their will, but protects them from being questioned by police, as they are deemed unfit for interview.

So mental illness might have been the driver? The Sun suggested something else, editorialising the man’s alleged cry from “Allah”, as heard by an eyewitness, to “Allahu Akbar”, as heard by no-one.

Meanwhile… in Manchester today:

A teenage boy and two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds following a stabbing close to The Co-op headquarters. Police were called to reports of men making threats to use a firearm, on Dantzic Street, near to the NOMA building, just before 7pm on Tuesday night… One eyewitness said: “Just driven through what felt like a war zone – 20 off police vans, 10 ambulances at least. Just behind the NOMA building.”

Where the men pray has not been revealed.

