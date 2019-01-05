Anorak News | The Marion Stokes Archive: 33 years of 24-hour live news TV

The Marion Stokes Archive: 33 years of 24-hour live news TV

In 1979 Marion Stokes flipped the record button on her VCR and began recording live television. She continued to record live telly for over 33 years. She only stopped when she died. Matt Wolf wants to show us more of the Stokes Archive:

Marion Stokes was secretly recording television twenty-four hours a day for thirty years. It started in 1979 with the Iranian Hostage Crisis at the dawn of the twenty-four hour news cycle. It ended on December 14, 2012 while the Sandy Hook massacre played on television as Marion passed away. In between, Marion recorded on 70,000 VHS tapes, capturing revolutions, lies, wars, triumphs, catastrophes, bloopers, talk shows, and commercials that tell us who we were, and show how television shaped the world of today.

The whole shebang is being hosted by The Internet Archive but we can’t find any. But this Tumblr has a few stills from the Stokes tapes.

Spotter: Kottke and Flashbak

Anorak

Posted: 5th, January 2019 | In: Key Posts, TV & Radio Comment | TrackBack | Permalink