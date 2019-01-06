Anorak News | Wayne Rooney arrested for swearing – US police hunt bear who shat in woods

Wayne Rooney arrested for swearing – US police hunt bear who shat in woods

Wayne Rooney has been arrested and fined in Virginia, USA, for being intoxicated in public and – get this – swearing. A footballer swearing is an offence? Is the Vatican going to nick people wearing funny hats?

The former England and Manchester United captain, who now rocks up for Major League Soccer’s DC United, was arrested on 16 December “on a charge of public intoxication stemming from an arrest by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police… He was later released on a personal recognizance bond.”

According to reports, Rooney was nicked at Dulles International Airport after returning from a trip to Saudi Arabia – where drink is illegal but swearing is fine. Rooney paid a $25 fine and $91 costs on 4 January. A small contribution to the swear box, then, in the land of the free.

Anorak

Posted: 6th, January 2019 | In: Key Posts, News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink