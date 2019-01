Police seek man who stole blue siren from police car

Police are looking for this man after the blue siren lights were stolen from the top of a police car parked outside Sunderland railway station on Boxing Day. @BTP spokesperson said: "Officers believe the man shown in these CCTV images may have information which could help." pic.twitter.com/nyNsxVFGyK — Amanda Nunn (@AmandaNunnC5) January 11, 2019

Amanda Nunn, a journalist at ITN, alerts us to the police hunt. Does this man know anything about a blue siren lights allegedly stolen from the top of the police car parked outside Sunderland railway station on December 26 2018? Officer “believe” he may know something…

Carry a torch : Be seen – be safe

Maybe he found it and is taking it to his local police station… — Amanda Nunn (@AmandaNunnC5) January 11, 2019

Anorak

