Anorak News | The Rock v The Daily Star – actor says tabloid fabricated interview

The Rock v The Daily Star – actor says tabloid fabricated interview

Did you see The Rock ruck into millennials for being “snowflakes” and “PC softies”? The Star made it front-page news. Well, The Rock (aka Dwayne Johnson) claims the paper made the whole thing up. “It’s not a real [The Rock] interview if I’m ever insulting a group, a generation, or anyone because that’s not me, that’s not who I am, and that’s not what we do,” says Dwayne.

Anyone now looking for the story on the paper’s website is met by an apology:

What happened? Are there two Rocks – and is the Star caught between them?

Anorak

