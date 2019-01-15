Anorak News | Gymnastics: UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 plus

Gymnastics: UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 plus
Sport can make you gasp. The floor performance by 21-year-old UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi is spectacular. Watch out for the eye-watering splits bounce at the 1:25 mark.
Uproxx has more:
Katelyn Ohashi is about to become a household name. The 21-year-old UCLA gymnast wowed spectators with an absolutely flawless routine at the Anaheim Arena over the weekend, which subsequently went viral when the UCLA Gymnastics Twitter account tweeted video after her performance. Gymnastics Twitter account tweeted video after her performance. “A 10 isn’t enough for this floor routine by Katelyn Ohashi,” the tweet correctly expressed.
