Daily Telegraph subs confuse Jemima Khan with Jemima Lewis

My own newspaper appears to have mistaken me, their regular radio reviewer, for a millionaire celebrity. God, I miss subs. https://t.co/NnIUyKXyek — jemima lewis (@gemimsy) January 15, 2019

Jemima Lewis is the Daily Telegraph’s radio critic and columnist. Jemima Khan isn’t. The Daily Telegraph is no longer sub-edited in house. Not that you’d notice…

