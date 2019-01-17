Anorak News | Brexit: Newspapers and Gove slaughter Corbyn, aka Mr Plan B

Brexit: Newspapers and Gove slaughter Corbyn, aka Mr Plan B

One day after the Meaningful Vote and the newspapers are going for Jeremy Corbyn, aka Plan B:

Leading Brexiteeer and Tory MP Michael Gove ticks off Corbyn’s faults – well some of them:

The cross party talks to reach a Brexit deal so far: Labour won’t talk to the Tories; the Tories will only listen to the DUP; the Lib Dems want to do it all over again with a 2nd referendum; and the SNP want the UK to stay in the Union so it can, er, best leave the Union. Such are the facts.

Anorak

