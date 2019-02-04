Anorak News | Arsenal Balls: 4 years since last away win over Big 6 team; greedy Stan Kroenke to blame; Emery needs 10 new players

Arsenal Balls: 4 years since last away win over Big 6 team; greedy Stan Kroenke to blame; Emery needs 10 new players

Stan Kroenke – the man with one plan: milk the club and, er, that’s it

It is now four years and 21 matches since Arsenal last won away from home against a big-six rival — a 2-0 win against Manchester City in January 2015. Under Stan Kroenke’s ownership, Arsenal have dropped and dropped. Kroenke is the greedy, absentee owner the club never deserved. He puts no stock in the team winning on the pitch. There is no reflective glory. Arsenal fans would wager and win the bet that Kroenke doesn’t even know who Unai Emery is. It’s all just about dividends and cash. Kroenke doesn’t support Arsenal; Arsenal supports him and his avarice.

Arsenal’s way form against their so-called Premier League title rivals is dire. These are the points won in games away to the big six since that City victory:

Team

Man City Games 23, points 31

Liverpool 21, 24

Man Utd 21, 23

C Palace 24, 20

Southampton 24, 16

West Ham 24, 16

Chelsea 18, 16

Tottenham 19, 15

Leicester City 26, 14

West Brom 21, 12

Swansea City 20, 12

Burnley 19, 9

Everton 25, 8

Bournemouth 22, 8

Arsenal 21, 7

Newcastle 19, 5

Stoke City 19, 5

Watford 20, 4

Aston Villa 10, 3

Sunderland 15, 2

Huddersfield 10,2

Spotter: The Times

Anorak

Posted: 4th, February 2019 | In: Arsenal, Back pages, Key Posts, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink