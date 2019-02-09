Anorak News | Sir Philip Green allegedly paid woman £1m for kissing and groping her

Sir Philip Green allegedly paid woman £1m for kissing and groping her

The injunctions are dead. Sir Philip Green wanted the law to prevent the Daily Telegraph from revealing details of alleged sexual and racial abuse against him. Today the paper leads with allegations that the fashion mogul paid five staff members of staff at his Arcadia Group money to keep shtum. One female employee was allegedly paid more than £1m to keep quiet after she accused him of kissing and groping her. All five signed non-disclosure agreements (NDA) stating they would not repeat their allegations.

Green denies allegations he behaved wrongly. His lawyers argue he was a “passionate businessman” who “can at times be exuberant and hot-headed”. Green “categorically denies any unlawful… sexual behaviour”. He also denied any “unlawful… racist behaviour”.

The Daily Mail looks at Green’s legal bill. He has, says the paper, “started a new war with accusers”. They should honour the NDAs or face “further legal actions and significant losses”.

Sir Philip said the law “recognised that the signatories to the non-disclosure agreements have ongoing obligations to honour those agreements, which they entered into willingly after receiving full independent legal advice about their rights and responsibilities”.

The BBC outlines the claims:

A female employee received more than £1m after Sir Philip groped her, kissed her, called her a “naughty girl” and made comments about her weight

A black male employee received £1m after Sir Philip mocked his dreadlocks and suggested he was “throwing spears in the jungle”

A female employee received hundreds of thousands of pounds after Sir Philip sexually harassed her and grabbed her face

A female employee received hundreds of thousands of pounds after Sir Philip put her in a headlock and groped her waist

A male employee left his role with one month’s pay shortly after Sir Philip smashed his mobile phone





The Telegraph is gunning for Green. Will other leading businessmen and figures – say, Royals – get the same attention?

Anorak

