Anorak News | Manchester United Balls: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named new manager – but only in the Sun

Manchester United Balls: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named new manager – but only in the Sun

As you were Spurs fans. Relax. Mauricio Pochettino is no longer wanted by Manchester United. The Sun bellows the news that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be named the full-time manager at Manchester United. It’s matter of when not if. The Sun says United will wait until the end of the season.

Not so, says the BBC. Solskjaer has does brilliantly in his first 11 games as Manchester United’s caretaker manager. He’s rid United of the “toxic atmosphere” created by Jose Mourinho. He’s delivered ten wins from 11 matches. He won over United’s staff with bars of chocolate – on his first day at the club Solskjaer gave all backroom staff a large bar of duty free chocolate. But the BBC notes: “What happens in the next 11…will probably determine whether the 45-year-old Norwegian gets the job of replacing Jose Mourinho full-time.”

Do we all believe the Sun?

Might be best to wait and see…

He never signed.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer it is then.

Anorak

Posted: 11th, February 2019 | In: Back pages, Key Posts, manchester united, Sports, Tabloids Comment | TrackBack | Permalink