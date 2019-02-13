Anorak News | Creating Anti-Vax news for clicks; Darla Shine says measles is ‘LOL’; LadBible accused; cancer patients worry

Creating Anti-Vax news for clicks; Darla Shine says measles is ‘LOL’; LadBible accused; cancer patients worry

Darla Shine used to be a producer for Fox News producer. She’s married to Bill Shine, the White House deputy chief of staff of communications. Darla thinks a measles outbreak in Washington state and Oregon is terrific. A highly infectious viral illness is “LOL”:

Fame beckons. So she trolled on:

Darla might well realise that because measles is riding high on the news cycle, clicks can be had by whopping it up for anti-vax and science deniers. The LadBible gets it.

creating anti-vaxx content for numbers is just some evil shit pic.twitter.com/c6L7fyHnCM — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) February 13, 2019

And Darla? Hey, fame costs, and if an outbreak of measles is the price, so be it:

If your immunes system is weak – say, by chemotherapy – you can thank the anti-vaxers for making life that much more perilous.

Tara C. Smith noted:

What many forget is that we had a massive outbreak of measles in the United States from 1989–1991. While our 644 cases in 2014 seems high compared with recent years, 25 years ago measles incidence spiked to 18,000 cases per year, with a total of more than 55,000 infections before the outbreak began to dwindle. It was the largest measles outbreak in this country since the 1970s. … Despite our advances and our modernity and our status as a developed country, we still saw 123 measles deaths during this epidemic—here, in the United States, where we get plenty of Vitamin A. There were also 11,000 hospitalizations—fully one-fifth of people infected with measles became sick enough to be hospitalized.

Eugenics is back.

Anorak

