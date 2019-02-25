Anorak News | Meghan Markle to dress ‘genderless’ baby in a suit

Meghan Markle to dress ‘genderless’ baby in a suit

Meghan Markle will “break with tradition” and raise the young Prince “genderless”. So says the Daily Star. Meghan will do away with traditional macho frilly lace, broaches and knickerbockers, preferring to dress the young sire in something more masculine and yet also more feminine, like a smart business suit with complementary document wallet and sensible shoes.

The paper also notes that the royal nursery will be designed in “gender-neutral colours” of beige and grey from the corporate pallet.

Says one Royal watcher to Anorak: “It’s what Chairman Mao and Bill Gates would have wanted.”

Anorak

Posted: 25th, February 2019 | In: Fashion, News, Royal Family, Tabloids Comment | TrackBack | Permalink