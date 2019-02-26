Anorak News | Sleeping Gemma Collins has ‘more rolls than Greggs’ in world’s first sponsored row

Sleeping Gemma Collins has ‘more rolls than Greggs’ in world’s first sponsored row

What’s it like to sleep with jobbing celebrity Gemma Collins? Jobbing celebrity James Argent knows – and he apparently wants us to know. So he posted a video of Collins snoring. The couple then had a row, during which Argent told her she has “more rolls than Greggs”. Can this be the world’s first sponsored barney?

It was only in late December that Arg was telling his Instagram followers:

“Happy 1 Year Anniversary to me & my beautiful girlfriend @gemmacollins1 ❤️ This woman deserves a medal 🏅 or at least a #bluepeterbadge for putting up with me! 😆

Many more years to come darling…

Check out our Exclusive Christmas shoot in this weeks @ok_mag.”

Such is their fame and the many accompanying to-deadline stories of undying love.

His more recent message tells Collins: “You are a fat joke of a woman. An absolute car crash! You’re nearly 40 f***ing years old, you embarrassment. You fat horrible lump. Nasty mean woman. Who the f*** do you think you are? You’ve got more rolls than Greggs.”

News is that the pair have now split. Or maybe they can be persuaded to set aside their differences for a Gregg’s Easter treat?

