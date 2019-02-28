Anorak News | Stacey Dooley grandstanding for Comic Relief is celebrity colonialism for a good cause

Stacey Dooley grandstanding for Comic Relief is celebrity colonialism for a good cause
Labour MP David Lammy says “the world does not need any more white saviours”. He’s taken offence at the picture Stacey Dooley posted on instagram (see above) of her trip to Uganda with BBC’s Comic Relief.
Think not of the grandstanding, but of the good causes it helps.
Amen.
Lammy says “the image she wants to promote is her as heroine and black child as victim”. When she told him he could always go there himself, he replied: “This isn’t personal and I don’t question your good motives.” Which is precisely the opposite of what he did.
Fact: The West knows best.
