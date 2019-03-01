Anorak News | MOMO ate my videos nasties

MOMO ate my videos nasties

Did you take the “momo challenge”? Did you see the hacker, a woman with bulging eyes and superior facelift who sneaks into your WhatsApp account and demands children do dangerous “challenges”, like self-harming and other violent stuff? If you did, you’re the only person on planet Earth who did.

“News coverage of the momo challenge is prompting schools or the police to warn about the supposed risks posed by the momo challenge, which has in turn produced more news stories warning about the challenge,” says Jim Waterson. Momo is not a real person. It’s just a photo created by a Japanese special-effects company called Link Factory a few years ago.

Although the Momo challenge has been circulating on social media and among schoolchildren in various forms since last year, the recent coverage appears to have started with a single warning posted by a mother on a Facebook group for residents of Westhoughton, a small Lancashire town on the edge of Bolton. This post, based on an anecdote she had heard from her son at school, went viral before being picked up by her local newspaper and then covered by outlets from around the world… Hundreds of separate articles have been written on the topic by British news websites in the last three days, dominating the most-read lists on tabloid news sites…. Celebrities such as Stacey Solomon have weighed in and expressed their concerns, creating even more justifications for headlines. Multiple police forces have issued formal warnings about the supposed risks of the Momo challenge, in addition to hundreds of schools. In one example, a Hull primary school posted on its Facebook page an unsourced claim that clips of the Momo challenge image are “hacking into children’s programmes”, with no evidence of what is meant by this claim.



It’s a moral panic! Like video nasties and the Gorbals Vampire.

The pick of the bollocks was in the Sun: “ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED’ Boy, 5, threatened to stab classmates ‘after Momo Challenge appeared on screen’, reveals horrified mother.”

Blimey! Mum Elli Spicer has a story to tell. Light the campfire. Hold the torch under your chin. They say…

“Four weeks ago I was called into his school because he’d said to two children he was going to “stab them” – I was devastated and it’s been dealt with accordingly. (Bare in mind he turned five in January!). He’s been wetting the bed & he’s been coming into my bedroom early hours because of scary dreams! I am absolutely gutted, I honestly thought my children were quite sheltered. This freak scares me let alone my kids. “He refused to tell me at first not taking his eyes off me in the mirror and was completely in denial about ever seeing this ugly c***. Finally when I told him the silly ‘Person’ who made this fake creepy looking creature was in jail with all the other bad guys and that the YouTube police are hunting down all the Momo videos and deleting them, he told me he’d seen it loads of times!”…

“I’m not sure if this influenced (his) behaviour at school, his bed wetting and his bad dreams but nearly two weeks of certain apps being uninstalled on their tablets, extreme parental controls activated and YouTube totally banned because of Momo NOT them, he’s had more good days at school than bad, hasn’t woke once complaining of a bad dream & has been dry for almost a week.”

Mummy. What’s a c***? I saw it on the Internet.

Katie Notopoulos tweets: “The Momo panic works bc it taps into parents’ guilt that the demands of modern parenting require sometimes just letting kids watch YouTube videos on the phone. The real Momo is the lack of social services in the US like paid maternity leave/affordable childcare.”

They says the real Momo voted for Brexit.

