Anorak News | Jeremy Corbyn ally accused of defending blatant anti-Semitism

Jeremy Corbyn ally accused of defending blatant anti-Semitism

More on Jeremy Corbyn and his problem with Jews and anti-semitism in his version of the Labour Party. The Times says an ally of the Labour leader’s blocked the suspension of Labour Party member Kayla Bibby, who posted “an antisemitic image of an alien with the Star of David on its back grasping the Statue of Liberty by the face, suggesting control over the US.” Want to see it? Here it is:

The Times reproduces details from what it says are leaked emails. The exchange goes like this:

Labour complaints official:

“We have received a complaint about Kayla Bibby relating to the attached posts. The most worrying of which being the final one that depicts a monster with the star of David printed on it on the face of the statue of liberty suggesting that jewish people control America. I recommend suspension, can you confirm your view?”

A figure described as a “Corbyn ally”:

“I think it is clear that all the post appear to be directed at Israel, not at Jews. However, there is clearly room for significant misinterpretation, as for example the alien image on post 4 has a blue Star of David, which could be taken as an image representing either Jewish people generally, or the state of Israel specifically. However, the context of the other posts would point to it being anti-Israel, not anti-Jewish. There does not appear to be use of generalised use of antisemitic imagery, but rather these are generally distasteful cartoons about the perceived relationship [of] Israel and the US. The first post did concern me, and the language of “Israeli agent” should be subject of the warning, but given that it was closely based on a news story from a mainstream publication, I don’t think it is more widely actionable.”

Zero tolerance to anti-Semitism was what was promised.

Wes Streeting, a Labour MP, goes on the record: “I don’t see how anyone could objectively look upon this grotesque image and fail to conclude that this is racist, antisemitic filth of the highest order. Not only is it worthy of the Nazis, it literally features on a far-right website.”

A Labour party spokesperson is quoted: “This is a malicious, selective briefing from a disgruntled former employee. It is a deeply unfair attack on staff working in good faith to apply the Party rule book to individual cases and progress complaints through the party’s disciplinary processes.”

Can it be that a vote for the Labour Party is a vote for Jew hatred?

