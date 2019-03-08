Anorak News | Shamima Begum: the baby is alive, dead and possibly British

Shamima Begum: the baby is alive, dead and possibly British

Facts: zero. News: lots

Shamima Begum is back in the news because her lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, has “told the Guardian”: “We have strong but as yet unconfirmed reports that Shamima Begum’s son has died. He was a British citizen.” We can debate the boy’s nationality at our leisure. And we can all wonder why the lawyer has gone on the record with a rumour?

But, boy, have the media ever lapped it up. Akunjee seems to “told” the Guardian pretty much exactly what he told everyone else on Twitter, posting today: “We have strong but as yet unconfirmed reports that Shamima Begums son has died. He was a British Citizen.”

EXCLUSIVE: Akunjee speaks to everyone

“Leaks said that ISIS bride Shamima’s son died are fake. The bebe [sic] is alive and healthy,” tweeted Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Fact. Who needs ’em…

Anorak

Posted: 8th, March 2019 | In: Key Posts, News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink