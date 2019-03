Found: the first recorded use of the word ‘Fuck’

“It would be impossible to imagine going through life without swearing, and without enjoying swearing,” says Stephen Fry. What’s good for him was good, too, for a 1528 monk., whose line “O D fuckin abbot” is the earliest recorded use of the word ‘fuck’ in the English language.

Spotter: Flashbak

