A plea for mirrors and no more weed from Lee Scratch Perry

Lee Scratch Perry has politely requested his fans relent from giving him weed. He has plenty. If you must give anything, give mirrors. The fabled reggae star tweets:

You know what’s coming don’t, you? Yep, mirrors being reclassified as a Class C drugs.

Anorak

Posted: 15th, March 2019 | In: Celebrities, Key Posts, Music, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink