Plastic bag walks across the road – video

Street Art – via https://t.co/20PvqVrCwN pic.twitter.com/1qVXfkc2wM — Flashbak.com (@aflashbak) March 16, 2019

I say, I say, i say, how did the plastic bag cross the road? First insert a frozen chicken, then warm in the sun and wait.

Anorak

