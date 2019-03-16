Anorak News | Man stands guard outside Manchester mosque to protect his friends

Man stands guard outside Manchester mosque to protect his friends

After the massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand, a man in Manchester has taken up a role as a volunteer security guard outside the mosque in Levenshulme. “You are my friends,” says his message of support, “I will keep watch while you pray.”

It might be a time to say guards and police are routine outside synagogues in the UK. But all you can really says is ‘good on him [note]’.

Note: Who he is we don’t know. But the anticipation is that he’ll be hailed and then rubbished. Let’s not all stay in our lanes.

Every year a little bit more of the middle ground is ceded, the nuance and grey lost in an ever growing cacophony of outrage, alarm, bigotry and insults that starts on the fringes but leaches its way ever closer to the place where most of us ideologically live. — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) March 15, 2019

Update: his name’s Andrew Graystone.

Can I suggest that Christians and others who are available gather outside their local mosque during Friday prayers today (about 12-1) to stand guard over our Muslim friends while they pray? — Andrew Graystone (@AndrewGraystone) March 15, 2019

He says: “I woke up on Friday morning and I heard the terrible news about the killings in the mosque in Christchurch in New Zealand. I began to think about how I would feel if I was a Muslim in Manchester going to Friday prayers today, perhaps feeling afraid or angry, and what small thing I could do to make a difference. You can either meet these things with either fear or friendship – that’s the choice we have to make and in the end friendship wins.”

Nice one.

