Anorak News | Man stands guard outside Manchester mosque to protect his friends

Man stands guard outside Manchester mosque to protect his friends
After the massacre in Christchurch, New Zealand, a man in Manchester has taken up a role as a volunteer security guard outside the mosque in Levenshulme. “You are my friends,” says his message of support, “I will keep watch while you pray.”
It might be a time to say guards and police are routine outside synagogues in the UK. But all you can really says is ‘good on him [note]’.
Note: Who he is we don’t know. But the anticipation is that he’ll be hailed and then rubbished. Let’s not all stay in our lanes.
Update: his name’s Andrew Graystone.
He says: “I woke up on Friday morning and I heard the terrible news about the killings in the mosque in Christchurch in New Zealand. I began to think about how I would feel if I was a Muslim in Manchester going to Friday prayers today, perhaps feeling afraid or angry, and what small thing I could do to make a difference. You can either meet these things with either fear or friendship – that’s the choice we have to make and in the end friendship wins.”
Nice one.
Posted: 16th, March 2019 | In: Key Posts, News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink