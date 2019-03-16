Anorak News | After Christchurch: Daily Mail discovers the killer’s angelic blonde roots

After Christchurch: Daily Mail discovers the killer’s angelic blonde roots

Did you know that the man who murdered 49 people as they prayed in a Christchurch mosque was once a blonde? You can mull over that as the Mail thought it wise to broadcast footage of the murderer’s live-streamed killing spree. The same papers that attacked Facebook for giving mass murder a platform – The Mail, The Sun and The Mirror – all ran excerpts online. In the race for web traffic, anything goes.

They are shameless; we are reporting

The videos were on the same pages as adverts for London North Eastern Railway (LNER) and Coral on The Mail and The Sun websites. The videos have now been removed.

For edited highlights click here

The Mail thought it informative to allow readers to download of the attacker’s 84-page manifesto as a PDF. It’s been removed from the site.

Andy Dawson puts it well:

What I don’t understand about #Christchurch is how even a single second is being spent analysing this fucker’s ‘manifesto’. Don’t try and intellectualise this murderous piece of shit. — Andy Dawson (@profanityswan) March 15, 2019

Oh, and it’s not about Facebook. To blame the massacre on social media is a cop out. Nazis didn’t need social media to turn an entire nation to murderous extremism. The fear is that individuals with a warped agenda based on hating a group will see themselves as part of something bigger.

