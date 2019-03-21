Anorak News | Donald Trump: John McCain still hasn’t thanked me for his funeral

Donald Trump: John McCain still hasn’t thanked me for his funeral

US President Donald Trump ‘has attacked the late Senator John McCain, complaining that he “didn’t get a thank you” for his state funeral.” So says the BBC. McCain never talked when he was in the Hanoi Hilton and he sure as hell ain’t gonna start now that he’s dead.

“We sent him on the way, but I wasn’t a fan of John McCain,” said Trump, reading the room on a visit to an Ohio tank factory. “I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted, which as president I had to approve. I don’t care about this, I didn’t get a thank you. That’s OK.”

Comment from McCain came there none.

Paul Sorene

