Anorak News | Uri Gellar : he can’t save Michael Jackson but he can stop Brexit

Uri Gellar : he can’t save Michael Jackson but he can stop Brexit

Renowned spoon bender Uri Geller says he can stop Brexit with the power of this mind – just as he’s stopped Jeremy Corbyn becoming Prime Minister.

Geller’s powers are mighty but, alas, he has been unable to prevent his old mucker Michael Jackson from being dug up and beaten with sticks:

Jean-Claude Junker dines with the long spoon.

Paul Sorene

Posted: 23rd, March 2019