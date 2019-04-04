Anorak News | Cannabis is full of good shit, bad shit and the smuggler’s diarrhoea

Cannabis is full of good shit, bad shit and the smuggler’s diarrhoea

Anyone buying cannabis in Madrid should know that it contains “dangerous levels of faecal matter”. What safe levels of human shit are in your good shit is unsaid. But the fact is that traces of e.coli bacteria and the Aspergillus fungus were spotted in cannabis tested by experts in such things. Apparently the poo is a byproduct of how the cannabis is brought into the country – the smuggler swallows the stuff and then once in Spain takes laxatives to enact a dose of Montezuma’s revenge. Drugs runners, indeed.

Spotter: Forensic Science International

Paul Sorene

Posted: 4th, April 2019