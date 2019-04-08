Anorak News | Fire Brigades Union official censured for using antisemitic phrase ‘rootless cosmopolitans’; Corbyn escapes

Fire Brigades Union official censured for using antisemitic phrase ‘rootless cosmopolitans’; Corbyn escapes

Fire Brigades Union official Paul Embery must stop all social media activity at some point in the future or else, reports the Jewish News. His offence is to have used the phrase “rootless cosmopolitans”. He tweeted: “I fear this encapsulates the divide in our society – between a rootless, cosmopolitan, bohemian middle-class … and a rooted, communitarian, patriotic working-class.”

A spokesperson for the Fire Brigades Union goes on the record: “Racism in all its forms weakens and undermines trade unionism. The FBU has a longstanding history of standing up to and challenging racism. These traditions are not reflected in the recent comments made by someone who is an official of the FBU, whether this was done knowingly or not. We sincerely regret the use of this phrase (“rootless, cosmopolitan”) by an FBU official, and have requested that the person in question ceases all activity on social media until our executive council is able to meet to discuss. The FBU will deal with any potential abuse of policy in accordance with our organisational rules.”

'A nation is not a home.'



I fear this encapsulates the divide in our society – between a rootless, cosmopolitan, bohemian middle-class (in this case a bloke who used to sing folk songs on the BBC) and a rooted, communitarian, patriotic working-class. https://t.co/VjYqQou3Ri — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) April 7, 2019

In case you are not au fait with the phrase and why it is anti-Semitic – and, I know, there are so may rich, snide, sneaky and varied ways to insult Jews (see Book of Corbyn) that knowing them all can be testing. Jews are pretty good at spotting it.

Labour MP Alex Sobel explained all in a tweet: “Literally an antisemitic trope used by Stalin the culmination of which saw many good bundists imprisoned by East European Communist regimes (including my grandfather) just what I needed to see after the @JewishLabour AGM. Stop othering Jews.”

What are you talking about 'othering Jews'? I was engaged in a discussion that wasn't even *about* Jews. Stop looking for racism where it doesn't exist. — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) April 7, 2019

You should be apologising Rootless Cosmopolitain Liberals was the start of the othering of Jews by the Nazis. You are using tropes against Jews and won't apologise. Won't learn. Won't cease to use them. Here's a book for you to read https://t.co/nrFQN3Qusx — (((Alex Sobel MP))) (@alexsobel) April 7, 2019

Let's deconstruct this. Who are 'rootless' and why are these people 'cosmopolitan' Let's do some AS training right here. I really don't get how I'm patronsing you. Are you saying Rootless Cosmopolitan wasn't used against Jews? — (((Alex Sobel MP))) (@alexsobel) April 7, 2019

I think we’ll have to draw a line under this. I’ll be kind and say you’re tone deaf to Anti-Semitism — (((Alex Sobel MP))) (@alexsobel) April 7, 2019

Sorry for being a Jew. Will try harder in future — (((Alex Sobel MP))) (@alexsobel) April 7, 2019

Well, unlike you, David, I have never been on the 'Stalinist left'. You must be confusing me with someone else. — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) April 7, 2019

Yeah, what were the chances of using two everyday words that a long-dead communist leader apparently once used to attack Jews? And in a discussion that wasn't about Jews, Jewishness, or race in any way. Clearly I'm bang to rights. Time for my Stalinist show trial, I guess. — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) April 8, 2019

Embery tells Jewish News: “My remarks were directed at a section of Britain’s middle-class liberals and were made during a discussion that had absolutely nothing to do with Jews, Jewishness or race in general. How some can construe this as antisemitism is beyond me. The fact that Stalin might have used similar words in a derogatory way a century ago does not mean that everyone who ever uses those words in the future intends them to be heard in the same way. Normal people are not obsessed with communist history in that way. It’s a shining example of how Twitter sometimes goes all hysterical and is desperate to take offence at innocent comments. If people are ‘offended’, it can only mean they were looking to be offended.”

It can also mean that ignorance is no defence. Which brings us to Jeremy Corbyn. And his words are relevant because the FBU supports the Labour leader – and, boy, does Jeremy have a problem with Jews.

Let’s look beyond Corbyn’s schilling for Holocaust-denying Iran, liking a huge anti-Semitic mural painted on a wall in London, honouring Jew killers with a wreath, his reluctance to sign up to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, and for purposes of this article focus solely on what he told two unnamed British Jews. They “clearly have two problems,” said Corbyn. “One is they don’t want to study history, and secondly, having lived in this country for a very long time, probably all their lives, they don’t understand English irony either … So I think they needed two lessons, which we can perhaps help them with.” That is blatantly anti-Semitic. That is othering. And Jezza is still on Twitter. He’s still leader of the Labour Party. In 2018, he told one and all: “I am proud to lead a Labour Party that is supported by the FBU and its members campaigning for worker’s rights, social justice and defending our public services.”

The union never did upbraid Corbyn for his bigotry. But Embery, who has no previous, is, reportedly, fair game. Context matters. Embery has explained his phrasing, and why not accept his words at face value? Corbyn on the other hand, should get no pass. If the FBU wants to make a stand against racism, it can start by calling out the man it supports.

Lead image: The Wandering Jew by Samuel Hirszenberg (1899).

