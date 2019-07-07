Anorak News | The science behind tripping up stairs

The science behind tripping up stairs

Missing a step on the way down is jarring; missing a step on the way up is strange and painful if you hit your ankles and shins. In this video we see people ascending a set of subway stairs in Brooklyn, NYC. One of the steps at the 36 Street subway station in Sunset Park is a tiny bit higher than the others, something that causes many walkers to trip on it.

It’s odd how quickly humans sense patterns and adapt to them. We get into rhythm. There’s no need to look at the steps. We think we know what’s coming. Odder still how an anomaly can throw the whole process.

There’s a clear link between your walking speed and your ability to climb stairs. No one flight of steps suits everyone.

