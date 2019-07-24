Anorak News | Abortion ban: Alabama gets in line with Northern Ireland

Abortion ban: Alabama gets in line with Northern Ireland

Alabama is looking to restrict abortions. A new State bill calls for a ban on abortion in cases of rape or incest. Georgia’s HB481 (Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act) bans abortion the moment a heartbeat is detected in the foetus. The mood is shifting. The BBC investigates:

Access to abortion in Northern Ireland is very hard. Abortion is illegal unless a woman’s life is at risk, or there is a serious risk to her mental or physical health. And in the UK you can force a woman to have an abortion against her will.

Who owns your body? And does ownership transfer from private individual to State when a woman gets pregnant?

Anorak

Posted: 24th, July 2019 | In: Key Posts, News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink