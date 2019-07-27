Anorak News | You’re gay because your pregnant mum liked anal sex

You’re gay because your pregnant mum liked anal sex

Up the bum, no harm done

You’re gay because when you were in your mother’s womb she enjoyed anal sex. If she not did not enjoy anal sex, you’re straight. So reasons the Bishop of Morphou Neophytos. During an address at a primary school in Akaki, Cyprus, the bishop reportedly claimed:

“It happens during the parent’s intercourse or pregnancy. It follows an abnormal sexual act between the parents. To be more clear, anal sex. ‘[Saint Porfyrios] says that when the woman likes that, a desire is born, and then the desire is passed on to the child.”

Men play not part in the process.

Anorak

Posted: 27th, July 2019 | In: Key Posts, Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink