Anorak News | The only two words you’re allowed to says to Harry and Meghan

The only two words you’re allowed to says to Harry and Meghan

Should the Duke and Duchess of Sussex burst info flames, their neighbours must wait until asked to cross the road and wazz on them. Harry and Meghan’s neighbours have been issued with a set of rules, says the Sun. Do not speak to them without being spoken to first. Do not post flyers for pizzas, Labour or a new waxing salon through their letter box. Do not touch their dogs, walk the dogs nor ask to see Baby Archie. Only say ‘Good morning’, and only then if he actress and Duke Baseball Cap speak first.

Harry: ‘Out of my way, pleb!’

Neighbour: ‘Good morning’

Meghan: ‘It’s 3am and if I want a party I’ll have one’

Neighbour: ‘Good morning’

The rest of us love it all, of course. The royals are preposterous, ridiculous and laughable. That they need to provide the masses with made-up rules to maintain their distance and gravitas shows how close they are to admitting that the game is up.

Anorak

