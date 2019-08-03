Anorak News | Your Highness: Harry and Meghan’s 2 Royal Babies will be gender neutral

Your Highness: Harry and Meghan’s 2 Royal Babies will be gender neutral

Should you meet Baby Archie, ‘Your Highness’ will suffice as a universal greeting. In the pursuit of equality, something dear to the Duke and Duchess (and very probably also their platoons of hand-picked staff at any one of their properties) an insider told us via Vanity Fair, their progeny will be gender neutral. “Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby,” said the source. “Her exact word was ‘fluid’. She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes.” Thus the Duke and Duchess spake.

The couple will also be having no more than two children. Why? Can you guess? It is because:

She’s 37 The LA factory that pumps out celebrity twins (always one girl and boy) is fully booked They are intensely private people If Archie plays the princess and ‘Betty’ is the prince, Baby 3 (‘Jughead’) may become confused A Leah Jet seats 4 You equate big wealth with high morals and say two is best for Gaia Royal third children include Prince Andrew and… Well, isn’t that enough of a warning?

Answer: if they spout enough bollocks, we’ll be distracted from wandering out loud how people with such vast wealth built on inequality can present us with the huge bill for alterations to one of their homes and not trigger a revolution.

Anorak

