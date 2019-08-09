Anorak News | Multi-millionaire Jeremy Corbyn attacks Boris Johnson’s ‘Millionaire Friends’

Multi-millionaire Jeremy Corbyn attacks Boris Johnson’s ‘Millionaire Friends’

Jeremy Corbyn never made it to the big Google climate shindig. As a man with an estimated net worth of £3million, chances are he wasn’t rich enough to afford a private jet and thus matter. As the right sort of stinking rich attempt to buy their way into Heaven by offsetting carbon and preaching from an exclusive, sun-kissed holiday spot, Corbyn was busy bashing the wrong sort of stinking rich. The first version of a recent video lambasted Boris Johnson’s millionaire friends. But Jez came across as a bit self-hating. So he changed it to Boris’s ‘billionaire’ friends.

Boris Johnson and his billionaire friends won't be affected by rising food prices in a No Deal Brexit. pic.twitter.com/x0MdSuHHox — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 6, 2019

And he got that wrong, too.

A 2016 investigation by Greenpeace revealed that some of the biggest recipients of EU grants that year included Queen Elizabeth (£557,707) and the UK’s youngest billionaire, the Duke of Westminster (£437,434). Other aristocrats earning hundreds of thousands of pounds from the EU – just because they own farmland – included the Earl of Moray and the Earl of Plymouth. Billionaire Brexiteer Sir James Dyson was also among the top 100 recipients of EU farm money.

Where there’s muck, there’s gold.

According to a Forbes article in 2015, Chavez was worth an “estimated $2 billion at the time of his death [in 2013]. It is not known how many trees he planted.

