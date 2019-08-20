Anorak News | Brexit: melting London saved by a new Berlin airlift

Brexit: melting London saved by a new Berlin airlift

Can private jets save us from Brexit? “Operation Yellowhammer”, the super-secret, highly confidential document prepared by Her Majesty’s civil service that we’ve all seen in the Sunday Times outlines the horrors of now-deal Brexit. Who leaked documents, we cannot say. But we do know that after a no-deal Brexit the country will experience a “three-month meltdown”. The New York Sun looks to the skies and sees hope glinting in the vanishing sun:

..it turns out that a no-deal Brexit could coincide almost exactly with the 70th anniversary of the last time an ally like the United Kingdom was cut off from vital supplies sourced from other parts of Europe — only to be rescued by American and British grit. We speak of the Berlin Airlift that triumphed on September 30, 1949.

Back to the future!

Anorak

