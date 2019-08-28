Anorak News | Royal Mint needs Enid Blyton and Paddington Bear coins to make bankers appear human

Royal Mint needs Enid Blyton and Paddington Bear coins to make bankers appear human

Do you know what’s on a 20 euro note? Yes, yes, the number 20. Very good. But what’s the picture of? It’s an image of “Gothic architecture”. Euro banknotes “show architectural styles from various periods in Europe’s history, but do not show any actual existing monuments or bridges.” They’re works of fiction based on the something familiar and hackneyed.

In the UK, we don’t have Euros, of course, preferring sterling and pictures of Prince Andrew’s mother – and nothing honouring children’s author Enid Blyton. The commemorative coin to mark the 50th anniversary of her death (a morbid plan) has been shelved because the Royal Mint’s advisory committee says Blyton is “racist”, “sexist” and “homophobic”. None of which is desirable. Fearing an unfavourable response, the coin to celebrate (?) the death of the best-selling children’s writer won’t be made.

'#EnidBlyton doesn't deserve a commemorative coin for the same reason the BBC cut the golliwogs out of Noddy'. She wrote racist books and presented white, middle class, traditional gender roles as the norm. Sadly there are far too many parents in 2019 that yearn for those stories https://t.co/GzAVEEtzbD — Kehinde Andrews (@kehinde_andrews) August 27, 2019

So we’re stuck with British money featuring “people who have shaped UK society through their thought innovation, leadership or values”, such as the anti-creationist Charles Darwin.

Perhaps the bigger question is not how the Royal Mint choses certain people and non-people – Paddington Bear, Harry Potter, C3P0 and characters from Game of Thrones – to be on its commemorative 50p pieces but if those people want to be associated with the nastiness and horrors of banking.

