Anorak News | When Iggy Pop could have been a Neil Diamond impersonator

Iggy Pop, the electric punk musician who made Cole Porter growl, one-time member of The Prime Movers, thriller of high schoolers and Zanzibar nights might have been a Neil Diamond impersonator.

“You know, I finally got the voice that I was supposed to have in some senses. When I was 21, I was in love with a girl from Cleveland and we actually got married for a couple of weeks,” he explains.



“I had just put out the first Stooges album and I met her dad, he was a big shot in business. He said, ‘Well, meeting and listening to you talk I guess you probably sing like Neil Diamond right?’



“I’ve since learned a lot of respect for Neil but at that time, you don’t tell Iggy Pop that he sounds like Neil Diamond. But on the other hand, a part of me was thinking, ‘Damn, if I sang like Neil Diamond, I’d have a lot more money you know’.”