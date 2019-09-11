Anorak News | Nine things American women were banned from doing in 1971

Nine things American women were banned from doing in 1971

We’ve come a long way, baby. On Twitter @WPCelebratio compiled a list of nine everyday things American women were banned from doing in 1971 (via):

Readers’ responses are illuminating:

My mom paid cash for a new car in 1968. CASH.



When it arrived, the dealership refused to release it to her without her husband's permission.



She wasn't married.



It sat out in front of the dealership for two weeks before they relented. — Bulmasan (@bulmasan) August 26, 2019

Was denied a promotion in 1975 because the male colleague who got the promotion “had a wife to support.” — Cynthia Eakin (@CynthiaEakin1) August 26, 2019

The Telegraph looked at what women in the UK could not do in 1918:

Applying for a credit card or loan in their own name

Working in the legal profession and civil service

Inheriting and bequeathing property on the same terms as men

Claiming equal pay for doing the same work as men

Prosecuting a spouse for rape

