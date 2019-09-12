Anorak News | A doctor writes on the joy of treating the old

A doctor writes on the joy of treating the old

Dr Sayed A Tabatabai tweets as @TheRealDoctorT. At work as a nephrologist in San Antonio, Texas, a student asked him: “Don’t you wanna see young patients? Isn’t it rough seeing old people, on so many meds with so many medical problems, all the time?” His reply is worth repeating:

One day Mike doesn’t show for his appointment.



I know something’s wrong when his wife sends us a bouquet of red and white roses, and a note.



“Mike passed away in his sleep. It was peaceful. He loved you and your office staff very much. Thank you.”



My heart is broken. 10/ — Sayed A Tabatabai (@TheRealDoctorT) September 11, 2019

“For old people,” wrote Ursula K. Le Guin, “beauty doesn’t come free with the hormones, the way it does for the young… It has to do with who the person is.”

Image: Barbara Hepworth’s Hospital Drawings (1947 – 1949)

