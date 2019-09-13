Major Wank investigates severed penis

To Eastern Carolina, where Victoria Frabutt, of Newport, has been charged with malicious castration. She is accused of using pair of rose pruners to separate James Frabutt from “his favorite part of himself”.

Making mention of fornication, Mrs Frabutt was akede by 911 if there was much blood. “Oh no,”she replied. “Like I said, I couldn’t even get enough blood to make the sign of the cross, or write sinner, or anything like that.”

The bellend was located and put on ice. It may yet be reunited with the victim.

But the choicest cut from this story is not found in the icebox, rather in the name of the investigating officer. Ladies and gentlemen, we give you Major Jason Wank.

Major Wank.

Anorak

Posted: 13th, September 2019 | In: Key Posts, Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink